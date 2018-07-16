Amy Roloff Puts Chris Marek Breakup Rumors to Rest With New Photo

Amy Roloff put the breakup rumors circling about her and Chris Marek to rest with a single Instagram post this week. The 53-year-old Little People, Big World star posted a photo of the two of them together after her social media followers wondered if the two had parted ways.

In the photo taken at Marek’s family reunion over the weekend, the two pose together and smile for the camera.

“This guy! What a fun time at his family reunion picnic yesterday! ☀️🍔Yes they loved my Oregon Bounty – Marion Berry loaf and Hazelnut cookies and Lemon cookies from Amy Roloff‘s Little Kitchen,” Roloff wrote in the caption, referring to online shop. “Woohoo! 😊. I was excited about that and being with him. 💕”

Fans ate up the happy photo in the comments section.

“You look so Happy!! I hope it stays that way for you both,” one person wrote.

“You two are soo adorable together! I’m glad that you have someone who recognizes you for the great person you are!” another said.

“So happy for you both. Stay positive. You are glowing. Chris is a lucky guy,” someone else said.

Roloff is frequently the subject of rumors and speculation from her 627,000 Instagram followers. After Marek didn’t appear in many of Roloff’s social media posts recently, some wondered if the two had parted ways — but the opposite appears clear in her post about his family reunion.

In addition to breakup rumors, fans have also speculated about other family dynamics. Last month, fans wondered if Amy’s daughter-in-law, Tori, who is married to Amy’s son, Zach, was expecting baby number two after Amy posted a family photo.

In the post, Amy shared a series of snapshots from a fun weekend, including a pool party photo in which people began commenting about Tori’s body.

“Awe is Tori pregnant?” one person wrote. Another replied, “I was going to ask the same question,” while a third chimed in, “She does look pregnant here…”

But Amy quickly debunked the rumor. “No she’s not [pregnant],” the mom of four wrote in a comment on the post.

Rumors surrounding Tori and Zach expecting their second child have been rampant for a while now after joking on the latest season finale of Little People, Big World that they were ready to have another baby.

“We’ll probably be having our second kid here very soon,” Zach told the cameras, visibly shocking his wife.

“Ooh, nope,” she said, only half-joking. “We’re not having kids for a while. We’re gonna get a dog.”

Later, and with a more serious tone, Tori gave more specifics about her timeline for a second child.

“After Jackson, I definitely want more kids,” she said to the cameras, “But I want like six months to be independent and then I definitely want another one. And I want to get a dog first.”