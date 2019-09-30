Amy Roloff, ‘Little People, Big World’ Star, Speaks out With Photo After Mom Patricia Dies at 86

Little People, Big World Amy Roloff star is leaning on family and counting the blessings in her life following the death of her mother, Patricia Knight. Just six days after her mother reportedly passed away following a months-long health struggle, Roloff took to Instagram to subtly address her loss and reveal how she is coping.

“It’s been a tough week after hearing sad news. But these two – my grand kids Jackson and Ember – always make me smile and melt my heart,” she captioned a photo of grandchildren Jackson Roloff, the 2-year-old son of Zach and Tori, and Ember, the 2-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Audrey.

“Simply, Love them so much,” she concluded the post, adding the hashtags “I’m thankful,” “I’m blessed,” and “Amy Roloff’s second act” before signing off with “love being a grandma!”

Shared two hours before Radar Online confirmed Knight’s passing, many fans have sent their well wishes as well as their condolences in the comments section.

“I’m sorry you had some bad news. Hope everything is ok. Praying for you,” one person wrote.

“Praying for you what ever the news was God has your back,” commented a second.

“I’m so sorry for your lost,” another fan wrote.

“Your grandkids are adorable and growing so fast,” wrote another. “My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”

According to Radar Online, Knight passed away at a Michigan hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 24 with her husband of 67 years, Gordon C. Knight, by her side. Her death came just months after she was hospitalized for a bone infection and shortly after Roloff revealed that Knight’s “body is weak.” Knight’s passing also came just a week after Roloff became engaged to her longtime boyfriend Chris Marek.

Speaking out about the engagement, Roloff had alluded that she had recently suffered a loss, writing, “a lot has happened to me this past week and a half (more later)but I wanted to share again A beautiful event that happened in my life.”

The Little People, Big World star, who made several trips to Michigan to visit her parents in recent months, has not yet confirmed news of her mother’s passing.

Knight is survived by her husband and their three children – Katherine, Roger, and Roloff. According to her obituary and as reported by Radar, a memorial service will be held in late October, with Roloff, along with her children Jeremy, Zach, Jacob, and Molly, expected to be in attendance.

