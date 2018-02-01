Amy Roloff Posts Totally Relatable Mommy Throwback Photo, Fans Slam Ex Matt

Amy Roloff has come a long way since diaper days! The Little People, Big World matriarch gave fans an insight into her life as the mom of twin baby boys with a throwback photo that will make any mom smile.

The TLC cast member, who is mom to four children — twins Zach and Jeremy, 27, Molly, 24, and Jacob, 21 — has always been a hands on mom, but when you’re dealing with two babies at the same time, things can get a little hectic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And based on the photo she posted to Instagram and Facebook Wednesday, she wouldn’t trade any of it in.

“[Throwback Wednesday]- Yep! All my kids are my life then as they are now,” she captioned the photo, in which one baby rests on the bathroom mat while she dries off the other. “These twin boys were a hoot and now look at them. Jeremy and Zachary I’m so proud of you and love you forever and always. Thanks Dirk for showing me the Oregonian news clipping.”

But while many fans had their hearts warmed by the lovely photo, others took the chance to criticize Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, whom she divorced in 2016.

“You really had your hand full with twins. Did you have any help?”‘ one person commented on her Facebook page.

Another said Amy gave Matt a “golden gift” of her sacrifices as a mom and gave her nothing in return.

But other fans defended the exes dynamic.

“That’s really unkind,” one replied. “Amy and Matt seem to have made peace with their lives now. She never speaks badly of him and he doesn’t speak badly of her. You might want to follow their lead, life does go on.”

Jeremy and Zach are both fathers themselves now, having married wives Audrey and Tori Roloff, respectively.

Zach and Tori welcomed baby Jackson Kyle in May, while Jeremy and Audrey became parents on their own right with daughter Ember Jean in September.

Molly also took a big step in her life recently, marrying Joel Silvius in 2017, while Jacob recently revealed that he and longtime girlfriend Isabel Rock had gotten engaged earlier this month.

Photo credit: Instagram / @amyjroloff