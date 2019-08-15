Amy Duggar’s Husband Dillon Seemingly Shades Her ‘Counting On’ Cousins With Latest Remarks

Amy (Duggar) King’s husband Dillon King is throwing some very subtle shade at the Counting On family. The couple, who are currently expecting their first child together, appeared on PEOPLE Now Tuesday afternoon, where Dillon made a sly remark regarding the Duggar family’s trend of courting, marrying, and parenting in quick succession. The comment was made as his wife claimed that her cousins are “all so excited” about her pregnancy.

“They were like, ‘When is this going to happen? You guys have been married for almost four years,’” King recalled.

“I think it was the appropriate amount of time,” her husband interjected, a comment that some are taking as a subtle jab at his wife’s cousin’s.

For comparison, King’s cousin Joy-Anna Duggar married her husband Austin Forsyth in May of 2017. Just three months later, on August 30, 2017, the newlyweds announced that they were expecting their first child together, leading some, as In Touch Weekly points out, to speculate that they had a shotgun wedding.

The fast-tracked path from courting to marriage to parenthood wasn’t solely taken by the Forsyth’s, though. Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard tied the knot on June 21, 2014 and announced in August of that year that they were expecting.

Meanwhile, Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar and husband Joseph Duggar announced that they were pregnant with son Garrett just three months after they said “I do.” The couple is currently expecting their second child.

For King and her husband, the movement from dating to parenthood has been much slower paced. The couple tied the knot in September of 2015 on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas. It wasn’t until nearly four years later, in April of this year, that they announced they are expecting their first child together.

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!” the couple announced the news in a statement to PEOPLE.

“I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait,” King added.

The couple went on acknowledged that they have a steep “learning curve” ahead of them, but that they were looking forward to expanding their family.

“The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,” King told the outlet.

The little one on the way, a baby boy, is set to arrive this November. The couple have since revealed that their son will be named Daxton “Dax” Ryan, a name that was inspired by Dillon’s family, as “all of the guys on the King side of the family, they all start with the letter ‘d,’ and so we were trying to figure out a ‘d’ name that was different.”