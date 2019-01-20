‘America’s Got Talent’ Reportedly Replacing All Judges Except Simon Cowell

America’s Got Talent may have a creative overhaul coming soon, if a new report is to be believed.

Page Six reports that the minds behind the NBC talent competition want to replace a majority of its hosting panel. While Simon Cowell would stick around in this scenario, judges Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel would be booted.

“The word on the street is they are replacing all AGT judges except Simon [Cowell],” a source told the outlet. “It started with [talk about replacing] Mel B and now it’s everyone.”

Another source also told the outlet that Cowell is pushing for a new panel to accompany him. However, no one has been specifically named as possible replacements.

“There hasn’t been much buzz about who’s replacing them,” he or she said. “Simon’s ready for new judges.”

The initial source also noted that the alleged creative refresh was kickstarted when host Tyra Banks expressed her intentions to depart the series. Banks did not return for AGT’s winter season, subtitled Champions, and was replaced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews. A previous Page Six report cited Banks’ success with Freeform’s Life Size 2 as a driving force behind her rumored departure.

“Life Size 2 went way beyond expectations. It was Freeform’s biggest premiere of the year. Executives were over the moon with the cult classic sequel,” the source said. “Tyra’s been inundated with producing and acting requests. She wants to produce and create TV. She will not be returning to AGT in the new year.”

However, there were some caveats to Page Six’s judge replacement report. Their secondary source noted that replacements would need to be put in place quickly in order to meet the production timeline for America’s Got Talent Season 14. The publication also cited an AGT insider who denied the replacement rumors.

“It’s inaccurate,” the insider said. “The brand is extending and is doing phenomenally well.”

The only aspect of the rumors that is seemingly confirmed is the Banks aspect. The model spoke of her run on the talent show in the past tense during an Access interview conducted in November.

“I think I had a really nice run with AGT,” she said. “I had a lot a lot of fun.”

America’s Got Talent has not offered a comment on the report as of press time.

Photo Credit: Trae Patton/NBC