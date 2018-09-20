‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Mel B Indulges Her Stand-up Comedy Dreams During Finale

Who knew America’s Got Talent judge Mel B had such comedy chops? Inspired by finalist Samuel J. Comroe, the former Spice Girl performed her first stand-up comedy set during Wednesday’s finale, and earned both applause and groans from her fellow judges.

Mel B, also known as Melanie Brown, asked fellow judge Howie Mandel for help with her comedy act in a pre-taped segment aired during the NBC finale Wednesday, explaining, “I want to try and see if I’m any good at it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

But Mandel appeared to be putting off the bonding session, with Brown throwing him under the bus and revealing, “I asked him for help, and he said he would and then he didn’t.”

“I’m going to!” Mandel protested.

She added, “I don’t like doing anything I’m not really good at,” to which Mandel responded, “Let me tell you, you do a lot of things you’re not really good at!”

For their lesson to really begin, Mandel and Comroe took the spirited pop star to the Laugh Factory, where she proclaimed boldly, “I wanna be really funny. Ridiculously funny.”

And while the comedians gave her some good advice, like “hold for the laugh” at the end of a joke, Brown was still unsure about some of the more unsavory aspects of the process.

“What happens if nobody laughs?” she asked, to which Comroe responded, “You just keep going!”

“Welcome to my world,” Mandel joked.

After that quick lesson, Brown decided to try out her “set” in front of a real audience, of course clad in a unicorn onesie. Comroe took her place at the judges’ panel as she read off jokes from her comedy book in an attempt to get some giggles out of her fellow judges.

But with some serious groaners thrown out there, even Brown had to admit, “I guess I’m not funny.”

“This is so uncomfortable,” Cowell agreed, putting his head in his hands.

She ended strong, however, declaring herself in the fall “Pumpkin Spice” before dancing around the stage in her onesie.

“I mean, I still stand by the fact that I am really, really funny,” she said. “To me! To me I’m funny.”

We still love Mel B, even if she does have admittedly “corny” jokes!

Photo credit: Twitter/AGT