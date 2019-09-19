‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Sound off After Kodi Lee Wins Season 14

The long-awaited announcement we’ve been waiting for has finally hit the screen. America’s Got Talent wrapped up its 14th season in grand fashion with performances by Cher and Billy Ray Cyrus, among others. More importantly, the show crowned its winner and the recipient of the $1 million prize.

DYC doesn’t make it past judge cuts without Terry’s gold buzzer you heard it here first #AGT — Logan (@Stummy1996) September 19, 2019

What the heck? V unbelievable should have won. @AGT — Becca Bean (@Seanbeccabean) September 19, 2019

With all eyes on the screen, it was Kodi Lee who came out victorious among the finalists. Shortly after, social media went into an eruption with many fans of Kodi Lee sharing their excitement and the other nine finalists fanbases feeling slighted on finale night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kodi Lee topped out Detroit Youth Choir in the top two to win the top prize. Rounding out the top five was Ryan Niemiller, V. Unbeatable, Voices of Service. The rest of the five finalists were Benicio Bryant, Emanne Beasha, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Light Balance Kids and Tyler Butler-Figueroa.

Congratulations! This makes me so happy! @Kodileerocks is such a talent and inspiration! We love you! #AGT #AGTFinale — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) September 19, 2019

America’s Got Talent had a jam-packed finale night that featured a star-studded lineup headed by Cher and her “Waterloo” performance that won over the fans. Billy Ray Cyrus also went back to his roots to sing “Some Gave All.”