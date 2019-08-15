‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell’s Admission About ‘American Idol’ Has Fans Focusing on One Thing

Simon Cowell’s shady comments about American Idol had fans coming after the America’s Got Talent judge. The television personality admitted in a new interview he no longer watches the ABC series nine years after his stint as a judge on the show came to an end.

The conversation came up when he was asked about rumors that longtime host Ryan Seacrest could be planning to leave the ABC reality show.

“I have no idea. I haven’t seen the show in so many years, I honestly couldn’t tell you,” Cowell told Us Weekly during the America’s Got Talent live show red carpet Tuesday.

The former X Factor judge then referenced an earlier question about Harry Styles passing on the role of Prince Eric in the upcoming live Little Mermaid film.

“I know more about The Little Mermaid,” he joked.

Fans of the singing competition series went after Cowell on social media, replying to the outlet’s tweet about the report and commenting on his new look, stemming from a dramatic weight loss.

“What is wrong with his face?” one user wrote.

“That’s because he’s clearly now a robot, and robots don’t care for TV,” another user replied.

“it’s like he used the aging app and it just stuck…this hurts to look at,” another user commented.

Cowell served as an original judge on American Idol alongside Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul when the show premiered on Fox in 2002. He left after Season 9 in 2010. The show was later rebooted by ABC, less than two years after the series finale.

Back in 2017, he admitted he was asked to rejoin the show for the revival. The show now has Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as the judges.

“I was asked to do it, and the answer is no,” he told Extra at the time. “I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy, Ryan and Paula. You can’t recreate that.”

While fans may have an issue with his appearance, Cowell recently spoke of his hard work to lose 20 pounds.

“I cut out a lot of the stuff I shouldn’t have been eating and that was primarily meat, dairy, wheat, sugar — those were the four main things,” he told The Sun, adding he’s trying to go vegan but is not quite all the way there yet. “I can eat fish, but this year I will go the whole way.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.