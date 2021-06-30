'America's Got Talent': Heidi Klum Uses Golden Buzzer on Magical Performer
There was another Golden Buzzer moment on this season of America's Got Talent. This time, it was judge Heidi Klum who was impressed with the Golden Buzzer recipient in question, quick-change magician Lea Kyle. Not only was Klum blown away by the act, but viewers were, as well.
Kyle, who is originally from France, began by telling the judges that she wanted to come on AGT in order to show the audience what she's made of. She explained that her dream would be to have her own show in Las Vegas. After sharing her act, which involved her flawlessly undergoing a series of lightning-quick wardrobe changes, the judges weighed in. She received a standing ovation from the judges — Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell — and the audience alike. But, it was Klum who was the most impressed of them all. She said that Kyle was the most amazing quick-change artist that they've ever had on the show. The supermodel then said that Kyle deserved to go straight through to the live shows following her act and pressed the Golden Buzzer.
Leave it to our resident fashion superstar, @heidiklum, to use her #GoldenBuzzer on quick change artist @leakylemagician! 😍 ✨ pic.twitter.com/PqTCZufazy— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 30, 2021
Klum wasn't the only one who was left awestruck by the act. Check out what the fans are saying.
I am so happy for Lea Kyle #AGT— Edward Sanchez (@EdwardIsSoCool) June 30, 2021
"Love Lea Kyle's excellent quick-change magic act!" a fan wrote on Twitter. "She's awesome and really deserved Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer!"
Loved it and loved those outfits 💯— Michelle Frissora (@mfry2014) June 30, 2021
"Loved this act," another viewer wrote. "She was so good. Unbelievably good."
omg deserved #AGT— tha (@sofivegara) June 30, 2021
Yet another fan was blown away, writing, "Dang that was awesome!!! Loved it."
Beautiful performance! Loved it!— joshua leclair (@joshualeclair1) June 30, 2021
"Awesome pick @heidiklum," one fan wrote to the judge. "Loved @leakylemagician. Best quick change act EVER!!!"
WOW! She was amazing!!— stockchicNYC 💎 (@stockchicNYC) June 30, 2021
Numerous fans pointed out that Kyle really deserved the Golden Buzzer moment. One individual noted, clearly in shock and awe, "this is talent...wtf."
What kind of sorcery is this? pic.twitter.com/ZjXE0eTs5Q— 🅰🅽🅳🆁🅴🆂 (@St0rmTrper) June 30, 2021
"That was straight up sorcery!" this impressed viewer wrote. "How did she do that?"
She deserved #thegoldenbuzzer !!— stockchicNYC 💎 (@stockchicNYC) June 30, 2021
This viewer summed Kyle's performance up well, as they shared, "This young lady slayed it. One to watch on the live shows."