'America's Got Talent': Heidi Klum Uses Golden Buzzer on Magical Performer

There was another Golden Buzzer moment on this season of America's Got Talent. This time, it was judge Heidi Klum who was impressed with the Golden Buzzer recipient in question, quick-change magician Lea Kyle. Not only was Klum blown away by the act, but viewers were, as well.

Kyle, who is originally from France, began by telling the judges that she wanted to come on AGT in order to show the audience what she's made of. She explained that her dream would be to have her own show in Las Vegas. After sharing her act, which involved her flawlessly undergoing a series of lightning-quick wardrobe changes, the judges weighed in. She received a standing ovation from the judges — Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell — and the audience alike. But, it was Klum who was the most impressed of them all. She said that Kyle was the most amazing quick-change artist that they've ever had on the show. The supermodel then said that Kyle deserved to go straight through to the live shows following her act and pressed the Golden Buzzer.

Leave it to our resident fashion superstar, @heidiklum, to use her #GoldenBuzzer on quick change artist @leakylemagician! 😍 ✨ pic.twitter.com/PqTCZufazy — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 30, 2021

Klum wasn't the only one who was left awestruck by the act. Check out what the fans are saying.