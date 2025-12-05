‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Says Show Is ‘Done’

Danielle Colby has claimed American Pickers is done after 27 seasons. They said such in an Instagram video on December 3.

Colby, who goes by they/them pronouns, has been with the show since its inception. They actually began working with Mike Wolfe at his antique shop, Antique Archaeology, before the show came to be.

In an Instagram video message shared on their 50th birthday, Colby told fans that “big transitions” are in the works. After talking about how they spent their birthday with their husband, Jeremy Scheuch, they spoke about the show.

“I just found out that American Pickers is done,” they said about the status of the show, per Parade. According to Colby, in June, they opened the Ecdysiast Arts Museum in Davenport, Iowa, which celebrates the history of burlesque, featuring exhibits from Colby’s personal collection, live performances, and stories of burlesque.

“I am at this epic crossroads where I’ve laid out what I want to do, so I already have that plan in motion,” Colby explained, adding their commitment is now to the exhibit. “But now is the time where I like have to fully dig in and commit to this plan that I have laid out. And without the financial support of American Pickers, it’s going to be a wild one.” Colby said they will have to “mentally shift and figure out how to do this completely DIY,” but promised to take fans along for the ride.

“You can come with me on this process as a former reality TV star just trying to find her f****** way in the world. Because what do I do now?” they said. “I’ve got the plan. We’re moving forward. But how do I make money with a museum, that’s the question… Wish me luck!”

Since posting the video, Colby has deleted their entire Instagram profile. They have been mum since posting the video.