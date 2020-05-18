'American Idol': Viewers React to Just Sam Winning as Mixed Reactions Pour In
The Season 18 winner of American Idol was revealed on Sunday as the hit ABC singing competition crowned its new champion. In the end, it turned out to be a tightly-contested final top as the competition was narrowed down from the Top 7 that entered into the evening.
With America voting for the winner, it was Just Sam that edged out Arthur Gunn as the final two contestants. Rounding out the top five was Francisco Martin, Johnny West and Dillon James, The night saw Louis Knight and Julia Gargano rounding out the Top 7. Just Sam is the second female winner in the past three years with Maddie Poppe winning two years ago. As is the case every year when a new winner is announced, social media is flooded with reactions.
Here are some of the most notable tweets that poured in after the finale.
from day one, i knew, i just knew, that just sam had the chance to win this whole thing and she did!! congratulations!! 😁 @CoJustsam #AmericanIdol— iliana 🖤 (@mmithstylinson) May 18, 2020
So disappointed that a sob story won over talent. You were cheated Arthur Gunn! #AmericanIdol @ArthurGunn122 @AmericanIdol— Kedar Shahi Thakuri (@Kedarshahi1) May 18, 2020
So happy that Just Sam won #AmericanIdol her story captivated me from her very first audition!!— Fatima (@fafabeans) May 18, 2020
@ArthurGunn122 was robbed! One of the best singers EVER on #AmericanIdol— Julia (@Juliaclareb) May 18, 2020
#AmericanIdol Season 18 concluding thoughts:
- Given the circumstances, I think TPTB and the contestants did the best with what they had. Everybody clearly grew more comfortable as the live shows went on in terms of staging and singing into an iPhone.— Tim Kowske (@tkowske48) May 18, 2020
Arthur Gunn is winner for me.— चाँदनी (@chadanee52) May 18, 2020
@ArthurGunn122 #AmericanIdol
I'm so happy #justsam won American Idol!!!! Congratulations!!!! #AmericanIdol— Austin Blankenship (@ablank1996) May 18, 2020
If watching singing competition shows has taught me anything, it’s that you better have a sob story or else you won’t win. This pitty vote is real. #AmericanIdol— sydney lynn (@Sydney_Lynn_97) May 18, 2020