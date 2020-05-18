'American Idol': Viewers React to Just Sam Winning as Mixed Reactions Pour In

The Season 18 winner of American Idol was revealed on Sunday as the hit ABC singing competition crowned its new champion. In the end, it turned out to be a tightly-contested final top as the competition was narrowed down from the Top 7 that entered into the evening.

With America voting for the winner, it was Just Sam that edged out Arthur Gunn as the final two contestants. Rounding out the top five was Francisco Martin, Johnny West and Dillon James, The night saw Louis Knight and Julia Gargano rounding out the Top 7. Just Sam is the second female winner in the past three years with Maddie Poppe winning two years ago. As is the case every year when a new winner is announced, social media is flooded with reactions.

Here are some of the most notable tweets that poured in after the finale.