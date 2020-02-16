‘American Idol’ Season Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

One of the most talked about shows is about to kick back up as American Idol makes its Season 3 debut on Sunday, Feb. 16. The season will jump right back into things with a special two-hour premiere that begins at 8 p.m ET. This will also be the third year the show is broadcast on ABC.

Viewers who can’t catch the singing competition live can catch the show on many streaming services, such as Hulu or the ABC GO app, or after the show airs on most on-demand providers. ABC.com will also have the show available online for its subscribers.

The series will stick to its typical programming of airing on Sunday and Monday nights.

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry will all be back in the judges’ chairs. Ryan Seacrest will return once again as the series’ host and Bobby Bones will be back on board as a mentor to the contestants.

“It’s a revamped show, and it’s completely different from what it was on Fox,” told Perry to Billboard. “It’s got so much heart and storytelling. It’s constructive criticism. It’s not judgment. This is not meanness. There are not setups. We don’t play that game. We understand how vulnerable and valuable people’s dreams are. We just want to get people to the finish line as fast as possible.”

The first episode will feature stops in Savannah, Georgia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and Sunriver, Oregon.

“Those auditioning for the coveted ticket to Hollywood include a subway performer from Harlem who gives one of the most emotional auditions in ‘Idol’ history,” the first episode synopsis reads. “A garbage collector with no experience who heads to the streets of Savannah, alongside host Ryan Seacrest, to warm up for his audition; and a hopeless romantic who encounters her own fairy tale twist during her audition as she sings from the heart.”

Last season it was Laine Hardy who took home the crown after previously advancing to the Top 50 in the first season. Rounding out the top three was Alejandro Aranda and Madison VanDenburg.

In ABC’s first year with the show, it was Maddie Poppe going home as the winner after securing more votes than Caleb Lee Hutchinson on finale night. Gabby Barrett placed third.