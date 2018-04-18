‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Gives Cheeky Display After Ripping Her Pants

I have good news and bad news today – ☹️: I won’t be able to live stream #AmericanIdol today but 🙂: I CAN promise you some pants splitting fun👖😳 Tune in at 8/7c for round✌🏼 of 🌟All Star🌟 duets! pic.twitter.com/AaqCakSLdT — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 16, 2018

Katy Perry showed off more than her vocal skills on American Idol during the All-Star Duets.

The pop star suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during Monday’s episode of the ABC singing show, when the seat of her sparkling jumpsuit split to show off what was underneath — covered up strategically by an American Idol logo by producers.

Perry might have laughed a little too hard while judging contestant Maddie Poppe, who sang “Bubbly” alongside Colbie Caillat for the celebrity duets.

“Oh, I just split my pants,” Perry said, shocked at the turn of events. She then shocked the audience by turning around to show off her split — and a lot more — to the audience and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Richie immediately made a plea for some kind of tape from one of the stagehands, while Perry chased him with her behind, saying, “I don’t have any tape!”

“Tape it! Tape my butt!” she told a laughing Richie when relief finally arrived in the form of some fashion tape.

After apologizing to her fellow judges and the audience, Perry had plenty of compliments for the singer as well.

“The beautiful relationship that you guys had, volleying the ball together, you weren’t stepping on each other’s toes, but you were really complimenting each other,” she said. “That was so beautiful, and it showed such maturity and such respect.”

Richie has often fallen the victim of Perry’s antics throughout their time as judges.

“I found out early on that I’m the adult in the room,” Richie told Variety prior to the season premiere. “And I find it hilarious, some of the things Katy and Luke say that I would never say on national television, and it comes out of their mouths so easily because that’s their generation. I’m a little bit more guarded on what I’m saying. I think their job is to see if they can get me to faint before the show is over.”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.