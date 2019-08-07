‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Teases Season 3 ‘Charm’ and Fans Cannot Get Enough

Katy Perry is ready to get back to business for American Idol‘s third season on ABC, it’s 18th season overall. On Tuesday, just one day after the alphabet network confirmed that the singer would be returning as a judge, Perry took to Instagram to tease the “charm” of the upcoming run.

“IT’S OFFICIAL, 3RD SEASON’S A CHARM! Excited to get the band back together with [Lionel Richie] and [Luke Bryan],” Perry wrote. “Get out there and audition y’all! 3rd season could be your charm.”

Along with a clip from last season, Perry also shared a list of audition dates and cities. Auditions for the upcoming season have already taken place in New York City and are set to kick off again in Mobile, Alabama on Aug. 20. Other cities include Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Aug. 25, Salt Lake City, Utah on Aug. 29, and Washington, D.C. on Sept. 4. Auditions will conclude in Chicago, Illinois on Sept. 21.

The subtle tease had fans getting even more excited for the new season, which is expected to premiere in early 2020. Within minutes of the post, the comments section was flooded with fans expressing their excitement.

“We’re back!” Perry’s co-judge Luke Bryan wrote.

“THE QUEEN HAS RETURNED!” the official Instagram account for the signing competition commented.

“YASSSSSSSSS,” one fan responded.

“[Oh my God] YAS I AM READY FOR YOUR NEW LOOKS,” another commented, adding the heart eyes enoji.

Along with Bryan, Perry will return to the series to host alongside Lionel Richie, the network confirmed Monday.

“American Idol is the original music competition series,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement. “It was the first of its kind to take everyday singers and catapult them into superstardom, launching the careers of so many amazing artists. We couldn’t be more excited for Katy, Luke, Lionel and Bobby to continue in their roles as American Idol searches for the next great music star, with more live episodes and exciting, new creative elements coming this season.”

As of this posting, ABC has not yet announced the return of Ryan Seacrest as host, though it was recently suggested that he is currently in the midst of ongoing negotiations with Disney for a “massive” contract. The contract, according to sources who spoke to TMZ, will not only encompass American Idol and Live with Kelly and Ryan, but also a production deal for several new TV shows.