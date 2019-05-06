‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Teases Over-the-Top Wardrobe Changes

No one loves a dramatic wardrobe change more than Katy Perry, and the American Idol judge definitely didn’t hold back during Sunday’s Top 6 performances.

Prior to the ABC show’s live show, the “Firework” artist took to social media to tease that she would be mixing up her look.

“Cinco de Mayo. Cinco wigs. Seis contestants left,” she captioned a photo of the five wigs, ranging from a wavy blonde number to lavender bob and bright red long ‘do. “Get your margaritas ready. It’s about to get fuego tonight! #americanidol”

The pop star’s followers were living for the new looks, with some even comparing them to some of her most iconic fashion choices over the years.

Surprisingly enough, this won’t be Perry’s most shocking choice of the season, as she previously painted her whole face and neckline with purple paint in order to embody The Little Mermaid villain Ursula on Disney Night.

With the help of her costume designer Johnny Wujek, the reality TV judge told Us Weekly at the time they picked the villainous character from a couple of different concepts.

“He had a sketch of Piglet. He had a sketch of Sebastian [from The Little Mermaid]. He had a sketch of [Ariel from] Little Mermaid, Tinkerbell and Ursula,” she shared. “And it was like Ursula on Keto. So I was like, ‘I think I’m gonna do this.’”

“It’s hard to dress as Ursula because she’s an octopus,” she continued of the elaborate costume. “So I was just gonna go full tilt. A lot of people have been the Little Mermaid and you would think that would be the choice.”

That being said, she’s not looking to go full ocean creature every week.

“Actually, to be quite honest, [it] was a little hard playing the villain. I’m tired,” Perry admitted. “I’m not a good villain. I just wanna be … joyful.”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Instagram/American Idol