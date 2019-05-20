‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Rocks 76 Wigs During Daddy Yankee Performance

Katy Perry turned her wig game up to 11 for the American Idol Season 17 finale Sunday, sporting a hairpiece made of 76 wigs for her duet with Daddy Yankee.

The Idol judge took to the stage during the 3-hour season finale to perform “Con Calma” with the King of Reggaeton, rocking an orange fringe jumpsuit and massive blonde wig she shed midway through for a smaller version that was more performance friendly.

The judge had teased prior to the finale that she would be rocking an over-the-top look, posing with Daddy Yankee in a photo of her rehearsal outfit and sharing a photo of the mega-wig’s construction.

“Wait for it,” she captioned the photos.

Tonight’s #AmericanIdol finale is not just WIG – it’s 76 wigs (and a little bit of fringe) 💅🏻 wait for it #ConCalma pic.twitter.com/DauLcFfzOZ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 19, 2019

Needless to say, the “Firework” singer’s fans were totally overjoyed at the campy look.

This is far from the pop star’s only wild look throughout the season, including her decision to go all-in during Disney night and transform herself into The Little Mermaid villain Ursula, complete with purple skin, silver mohawk and working tentacles.

“It’s hard to dress as Ursula because she’s an octopus,” she told Us Weekly of the outfit choice at the time. “So I was just gonna go full tilt. A lot of people have been the Little Mermaid and you would think that would be the choice.”

“Actually, to be quite honest, [it] was a little hard playing the villain. I’m tired,” she continued of her time embodying the sea witch. “I’m not a good villain. I just wanna be … joyful.”

American Idol Season 18 is expected to return to ABC in January 2020.

