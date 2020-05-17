'American Idol' Finale: What Time, Channel, How to Watch and Vote

✖

American Idol returns for one more night of singing Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET with the Season 3 finale on ABC. The two-hour episode will be jam-packed with music performances from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as performances from the finalists and special guests. The episode will end with a new American Idol champion, chosen from the last seven singers.

American Idol will be available to stream on Hulu and video on demand platforms Monday. However, if you cannot wait until then to see the action but are not going to be near a television, ABC affiliates are available to stream on Internet TV platforms like YouTube TV, AT&T NOW, Hulu Live TV, Fubo and Sling. These services often have have limited free trials before charging your account. Those with cable or satellite accounts can log-in to stream it live at ABC.com in certain markets.

Unlike the previous American Idol remote episodes, there will be a live component for the East Coast broadcast. The winner will be announced live, as viewers will be able to vote for up to 10 times at idolvote.abc.com or at the American Idol app, which is available for both iPhone and Android devices. Viewers can also vote via text to a number announced during the broadcast.

The remaining contestants are Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Just Sam and Louis Knight. The final five will be announced at the top of the broadcast, with voting opening at that time. The Top 5 will then perform one song to celebrate joining the coveted group and a second, previously performed song, which will serve as their first official Idol single.

That's not all that Idol producers have in store for viewers though. Richie will lead the first television performance of "We Are The World" in 35 years, with his fellow judges and past Idol performers joining. Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Fantasia Taylor, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery are all taking part.

Actress Cynthia Erivo will lead the Top 11 Idol contestants in a medley of Aretha Franklin songs to promote the upcoming National Geographic miniseries Genius: Aretha. The Top 5 will also join Lauren Daigle to perform her song "You Say," while Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker will perform "Bless The Broken Road." Bryan will perform his new single "One Margarita," with Perry following by singing her new single "Daisies."