'American Idol' Favorite to Kick off Rose Parade

David Archuleta is coming to "crush" the Rose Parade. The fan-favorite American Idol runner-up will be taking the stage for the 2024 Rose Parade Opening Spectacular presented by Honda. Archuleta competed on the seventh season of American Idol in 2008 and came in second place in a surprising upset against David Cook. While his last album released in 2020, he has still been busy with music, releasing multiple singles in the last few years. He most recently released singles "Up," "I'm Yours," and "Afraid to Love" this year.

Archuleta will be joining The Voice alum Cassadee Pope, Michelle Williams, and Rush Davis on Honda's awe-inspiring float, "Keep Dreaming." The four artists will merge their talents to create an ensemble set to captivate, mesmerize, and ignite the stage with an electric fusion of their unique styles, which will set the tone for the Rose Parade. Honda's "Keep Dreaming" float is inspired by the company's latest brand marketing campaign, celebrating Honda associates who never stop pursuing their dreams to help improve people's lives. It will feature a wide range of innovative Honda mobility products.

Honda will be celebrating 30 years as the Rose Parade's official vehicle. The 2024 Rose Parade will mark their 14th consecutive year leading the floats as the Presenting Sponsor. Marking a big milestone by kicking off the parade in an unforgettable way will surely make fans excited for the start of the new year and the beloved parade with plenty of memorable floats. Fans will be able to watch it on New Year's Day beginning at 11 a.m. ET. It's going to be an event you won't want to miss.

The Opening Spectacular will fit perfectly with 2024's theme, "Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language." 2024 Tournament of Roses President Alex Aghajanian explained in a statement, "The 2024 theme brings us together through music. In a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes, and dreams, one language unites us all – music. The sound, texture, rhythm, form, harmony, and expression meld together to move, soothe, excite, and delight the world. From bossa nova to blues, classical to country, metal to mariachi, and rock to tap, thousands of genres invite us to become one in celebrating a world of music. Whether near or far, young or old, we invite you to year-long festivities that culminate on New Year's Day at the Rose Parade. Let the music begin!"