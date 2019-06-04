‘American Chopper’ Star Paul Teutul Sr. Sells Mansion for Millions, Farm Animals Included

After months on the market, American Chopper star Paul Teutul Sr. finally found a buyer for his New York mansion, but had to include some farm animals to get the deal done.

The Blast reported on Thursday that the Discovery Channel star asked a bankruptcy judge to agree to the deal, which would take the Montgomery, New York mansion off his hands for $1.9 million. The home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and covers 3,448 square feet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The court documents obtained by The Blast did not specify which animals Teutul will be included in the deal. He has shown off his farm animals in the past on his Instagram page, including horses.

Teutel told the judge he was offered $1.5 million in April and wanted to close the deal. He was willing to include his two small plastic boats, tools, furniture, pool table, farm animals, farm tools, snowblower and a bulldozer. He was also willing to throw in supplies for his koi pond.

Teutul claims the sale can help him pay off his creditors. He filed for Chapter 13 in 2018., listing $1,801,729 in assets and $1,070,893.44 in liabilities.

The American Chopper star has been trying to sell the upstate New York mansion since October 2017, when he listed it for $2.89 million. He eventually had to cut it down to $1.6 million before he received the offer this month. In March, listing agent Seta Tunnell said the problem might have been the location and the high $50,000 a year property tax.

“The median home price within a 3-mile radius is $335,000,” Tunnell told Page Six. “Only 16 homes in this area sold for over a million last year, and nearly all of them were on and off the market for a few years.”

The huge property sits on 38 acres and includes a massive fireplace, pool, volleyball court, a two-story garage, two self-contained apartments for guests, a wrap-around porch, spa, water slide and barns.

Even if the sale helps Teutul get out of his financial troubles, he is still facing a $30,000 lawsuit from JTM Motorsports, which claims he breached a deal to include their work on Street Outlaws and American Chopper, but never did. The company asked him to pay the money back, plus $13,000 to cover attorney fees and punitive damages.

The future of American Chopper is also unclear. Discovery brought the show back last year and another season ran in February and March. However, the network has not renewed it for another season, and an insider told Page Six Teutul was considering moving to Del Rey Beach, Florida and re-launch a YouTube channel.

“Nothing is set in stone with that show — and nothing ever set in stone with them,” another insider told the outlet. “That show has nine lives and they haven’t all been used yet.”