Amber Portwood’s Infant James Makes His ‘Teen Mom OG’ Debut

Amber Portwood’s adorable son James makes his Teen Mom OG debut in a new sneak peek for the upcoming season of the MTV reality series.

In the clip from the season premiere, the Teen Mom star and her partner Andrew Glennon shared the story of his quick delivery.

Watch the sneak peek, released by OK! Magazine, here.

In the clip, the parents of the sweet little baby boy are seen changing his diaper, and settling in with the newborn for Portwood to feed him.

“He’s always falling asleep on me,” Portwood says as she prepares to feed the sleeping toddler.

“So, my water broke at 10:30, here. And I jumped up, because I’d never had my water break before, so I didn’t know what to do, I was just sitting there, holding my dress… looks like I’m peeing everywhere,” Portwood said after a producer asked her about her birth.

She added: “So, five minutes later wee jumped in the car, got to the hospital and by 1:39 I had him, so from 10:30 to 1:39… it only took five pushes to get him out, so he was ready.”

“I think number one thing I love so far is just how Leah [whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley] has been reacting to him, the one thing that I was worried about was making sure they had a relationship, you know?”

“It’s so crazy how life goes though, cause I was with Matt for three and a half years and I always said like, ‘I’m never having another baby.’ But I think that was cause of the situation I was in, cause now I can’t think about anything else but my little family. I could’ve been missing out on this,” she said.

Portwood and Glennon welcomed baby James back on May 8. At the time, she posted a message of gratitude for her beautiful children.

“I’ve just been thinking today how lucky I am to have these 2 beautiful and loving babies in my life,” she wrote on the caption. “And yes I still look at booboo as my my little baby. More big sis and bubby pics to come. Sending love everyone.”

The video seems to discount previous reports that Portwood had a difficult birth.

Aside from the introduction of baby James, Teen Mom OG‘s season premiere will also introduce new cast members Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd to the reality TV show’s fans, following Farrah Abraham’s exit.

Teen Mom OG premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.