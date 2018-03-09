Watch Amber Portwood Go off on NSFW Tear About Reality Personalities

Amber Portwood’s short fuse is getting her into trouble — again.

The 27-year-old Teen Mom OG personality couldn’t contain her anger after Jim Jones from Love & Hip Hop opened up on Marriage Boot Camp about how he felt reality television was used only as a means to get rich.

“Especially when you look at the whole overall scheme of reality TV, it’s pretty much bulls— to make some money,” Jones said in a sneak peek of Friday’s episode of the family-themed season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

“On most shows that I’ve been a part of it’s been like that,” Jones continued. “They pretty much want you to exploit yourself and everything that’s around you.”

While Jones was speaking, Portwood became visibly upset and quickly raised her hand behind him, interrupting him to say, “Get the f— out of her. Let me tell you something right now. I’ve been on reality television for 10 f—ing years. I’ve been real since day one. That’s not true. Not all reality television stars are like that.”

Jones’ fiancée, Chrissy Lampkin, cut her off, which caused Portwood to fire back, “First of all, calm the f— down.”

Speaking to cameras, fellow costar Renee Graziano of Mob Wives said, “By no means did Jim say anything to Amber about Amber at all.”

“B— my shows … have been on for 10 f—ing years!” Portwood said, getting up from her seat as her mother and former fiancé Matt Baier attempted to calm her down.

Lampkin was also shooting, saying, “You are wyling! You are wyling!”

Watching the heated exchange, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, another contestant who was there with her father, Guy Glanville, said, “This is crazy.”

In an interview with PEOPLE Now on Thursday, Glanville opened up about filming with Portwood, who she described as “scary.” Glanville said that although Portwood claims to be sober after struggling with substance abuse issues, the MTV cast member was off the wagon during taping.

“We’re all drinking wine and having a good time … just seeing everyone partying all day and having a good time,” Glanville said, “And having Amber say that she’s sober when she’s clearly not, it was an extra struggle for her to be on the show.”

When asked what it was like to live in the same house as Portwood, who filmed with her ex-fiancé Matt Baier, Glanville answered with one word: “Scary.”

Graziano did step in to defend Portwood at this time, saying, “You know what, she didn’t bother me,” but added that she did have to break up a physical fight between the Teen Mom personality and Glanville.

“She wanted to beat me up!” Glanville exclaimed.

“And she don’t back down,” Graziano added.

“I was like taking my earrings off, like let’s go,” Glanville continued.

When asked what she thinks directed Portwood’s infamous temper at her, the former Housewife really let loose her thoughts on the 27-year-old.

“She wasn’t accepting of hearing the truth,” she said. “She lives in a make believe world where she’s the victim and honestly, she’s just not the victim, she’s part of the problem, and she didn’t wanna accept that.”

She continued: “She’s throwing her mother under the bus, her boyfriend under the bus, and talking about all of her fans and her shows.”

It’s then that Glanville got a good jab in at her housemate. “I said, ‘Listen, I think that you’re a narcissist, honey.’ And then I had to have a security guard walk me around the house.”

Portwood has since broken up with Baier, who wed Jennifer Conlon in a Vegas ceremony in November.

She is now expecting her second child, a boy named James, with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, whom she interestingly enough met during the filming of Marriage Boot Camp, where he worked on set. (She also shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.)