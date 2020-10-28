'The Amazing Race' Teams Work Through Intense Challenges in Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip

✖

The Amazing Race teams are continuing to race around the world with their eyes on the $1 million grand prize in the CBS competition series' 32nd season, and the challenges aren't getting any easier. After starting out at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and traveling to Trinidad and Tobago for their first destination, the remaining teams are on the move to Manaus, Brazil in an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com for this week's all-new episode, "We're Makin' Big Moves."

Airing Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, switching places with fellow CBS reality series Big Brother, which will now air in the 9 p.m. timeslot, the new episode will find the teams encountering more than just sunny weather and beautiful beaches as they touch down in the South American country. Before being able to make it to the Pit Stop, the teams must successfully complete detour challenges, with some boasting that constructing a roof out of Babassu Palm leaves could be "easier" than they "expected."

The same cannot be said for the teams preparing a meal to impress the chief, with Will Jardell and James Wallington admitting that "it's a lot more difficult without step-by-step instructions." Hung Nguyen, meanwhile, can't help but be impressed by the massive fish she is cooking up with the help of husband Chee Lee, though even that dish is dubbed the "hardest dish to perfect."

As the teams complete the challenges, some will find one aspect of the race even more difficult: remembering their things. Crossing paths on boat rides, DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge tell Leo Brown and Alana Folsom that Michelle and Victoria Newland had to go back because they "left their stuff," news that Brown and Folsom welcome, stating, "that's incredible." But the celebrations won't last long because Wednesday night's episode will introduce the return of the dreaded double u-turn for this first time this season, threatening to force two teams to complete both of the Detour tasks in a leg.

Although Season 32 had initially been slated for a May 20 premiere, that date got pushed back to Oct. 14. During Week 1, best friends Nathan Worthington and Cody Buell were sent packing, with Olympic hurdlers Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette being eliminated during Week 2, leaving nine teams still in the game. Tune in Wednesday night to see which team’s trip gets cut short in Week 3. New episodes of The Amazing Race air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest information.