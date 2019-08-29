‘Amazing Race Canada’ Competitor Kenneth McAlpine Dead at 28 After Hiking Accident

Tragedy has struck The Amazing Race Canada family late Wednesday evening as news broke that Kenneth McAlpine has died. McAlpine competed on the fifth season. He died after falling more than 250 meters — or over 800 feet — from the peak of a Canadian mountain.

The incident occurred on his 28th birthday. He was reportedly hiking by himself when it happened. His father, Malcolm, spoke to Global News about what his son leaves behind.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He packed a lot in, that’s for sure,” he said. “He embraced life, he was brave and he was a pretty cool guy.”

On the show, McAlpine was joined by his partner and friend, Ryan Lachapelle. The duo was strong throughout the competition and wound up finishing in second place.

On its Facebook page, The Amazing Race Canada shared a heartwarming post about his impact on the show and its viewers.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Season 5 racer Kenneth McAlpine. Part of TEAM GIVE’R, Kenneth’s infectious personality left a lasting impression not only on us, but with viewers across the country. His family and friends are in our thoughts and hearts during this difficult time.”

Aside from being an avid mountain climber and all-around outdoorsman, McAlpine also was a successful cook. He was a cook at Gabriella’s Restaurant in Rossland.

The head chef of his restaurant told Global News that Kenneth “was one of the most awesome people that we have had the opportunity to work with and know.”

Upon learning of the news, many fans of his and the show shared their condolences.

What terrible news. Team Give’r was my favourite. Kenneth gave off such good vibes and great energy! RIP — B (@OzzieBonn) August 28, 2019

So sorry for the loss. He was a great player with an amazing personality. He was a great representation of what it is to be Canadian. — Alain Dupuis (@alaindupuis1985) August 29, 2019

Tough news. We are saddened. He had so much to give and was so young. Hopefully, he will be acknowledged in one of the two remaining episodes this season. 💔 — Tom MacInnes ❤️🍎🇨🇦 (@cobourgcobbie) August 28, 2019