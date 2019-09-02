‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Billy Brown Reportedly in Hospital Facing ‘Major Surgery’

The patriarch for Alaskan Bush People is facing yet another battle. One of Billy Brown‘s sons, Bear, shared on Instagram that his father was being admitted to a hospital. He added that there’s a chance he faces major surgery, but did not reveal for what specific reason.

“Hey everybody! I thought you said know! We had to take Da back to the hospital, it looks like they are wanting to admit him and he might need a major surgery! Thank you everybody for sticking with us! God bless! It’s hard being so close to the mountain and yet so far away!”

Fans of Alaskan Bush People have already began voicing their concerns over the developing situation.

#AlaskanBushPeople Praying for Billy as Bear just posted on IG they had to bring Billy back to the hospital and the hospital wants to admit and they are looking at a Major Surgery. 🙏 for Billy and the Brown family. — Scott Donnell (@scottyd76) August 31, 2019

A similar situation popped up about a year ago when Billy was sent to the hospital following respiratory problems. Due to the elevation, the family was forced to move down in altitude on the mountain last year. The family worked together to move the camper down to a safer spot on the hillside.

The scene played out for fans of the show last season.

“I can’t get enough air,” Billy said as the crew rushed in. “It just kept getting worse and worse and… It’s starting to freak me out.”

The episode eventually saw the family at the hospital. Here, Bam Bam Brown spoke to the camera about his father.

“My dad has definitely always been my hero, just because he’s always been there; he’s always that guy, always takes a punch and keeps getting back up…all of us would rather be the one to take the bullet. Any one of us would trade places.”

Alaskan Bush People airs on Sunday on the Discovery Channel at 9 p.m. ET.