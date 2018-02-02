‘Alaskan Bush People’ Relocating After Ami Brown’s Cancer Recovery

The Alaskan Bush People family is moving on after matriarch Ami Brown’s miraculous cancer-free diagnosis from doctors in Los Angeles.

Ami, her husband Billy Brown, and several of their children have since relocated to Seattle, Washington, reported Radar Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The family is currently staying at a hotel in Seattle. They have been there for a few days,” an eyewitness staying at the Brown’s same hotel told the publication.

Earlier this month, friends of the family reported on Facebook that the lung cancer for which Ami had been being treated for several months had gone into remission.

“Ami is officially in remission and for now chemo is over,” the post read. “That doesn’t mean she lied about having cancer or faked having cancer. All it simply means is that she is in remission and will be monitored by her doctors very closely.”

“Like most people dealing with cancer it is something that Ami will have to deal with for the rest of her life and to suggest anything else is irresponsible and utter nonsense.”

Now that Ami is in remission, some are wondering if the Pacific Northwest will be the new location of Brown Town. It wouldn’t be the first time they had lived in Seattle.

In 2016, Billy and his son Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown served 30 days with ankle monitors for lying about where they lived from 2009 to 2012, and in court documents revealed that they had lived in Seattle during the time.

Previously, the Discovery family had been filming for the upcoming season in Colorado, the date of which should be announced soon. At the time, Ami was still undergoing radiation and chemotherapy in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Discovery