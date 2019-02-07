‘Alaskan Bush People’ Son Matt Brown Doing ‘Very Well’ on ‘Brand New Adventure’ After Rehab Stay

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown is updating fans on his life after spending nearly six months in treatment for alcohol abuse.

The now-sober Discovery star took to his Instagram account on Jan. 17 to share a video with his followers five days after leaving rehab.

“Hey everybody, just wanted to let you know that this is day five in the really real world and things are going very well,” he says in the video. “I’m out here kind of stretching my wings for a new adventure—this next part of my life.”

Brown revealed that he has just started his own YouTube channel, on which he will share updates from his life, such as highlights from a Feb. 3 trip to the beach.

In another video, he tells subscribers, “I think we’re gonna have some more wonderful adventures together. So just stay tuned.”

The Alaskan Bush People son, 35, first entered treatment for alcohol addiction in 2016, telling PEOPLE in September 2018 that he had decided to return to a rehab program for a second time.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Brown, explained at the time. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

Mom Ami, who recently was treated for cancer, told the outlet of her son’s decision to return to treatment, “It’s hard not having one of my babies here with us. He was so strong for me, and I want to be strong for him.”

Dad Billy Brown added that the family misses “him terribly, but we’d rather lose him from home for a little while than lose him forever. We just want him to do what he needs to do to get better.”

After Matt checked himself out of the inpatient rehab facility, a source close to his family told Radar Online, “Matt voluntarily checked himself out of rehab in late October and he is continuing outpatient treatment at a nearby facility. He is doing really good right now and he is committed to his sobriety. His family is very proud of him.”

Following the eldest Brown son’s first rehab stint, he explained on the Discovery series that he first ran into trouble when spending time in Juneau, Alaska.

“I’ve always been able to handle city life, no problem. But I started hanging out with people who drank. They didn’t have a problem with it so while I was around them, I started drinking,” he said, adding that as he continued to drink “more and more,” he became “more withdrawn” and less excited about life.

Matt added that while he didn’t want to admit he had a problem to his family, he “could see myself spiraling” and he “didn’t want to be one of those guys.”

Keep up the good work, Matt!

Alaskan Bush People will return to Discovery in 2019.

Photo credit: Discovery