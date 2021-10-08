‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Gabe Brown Details the Glamour and Misfortune of Cat Sitting (Exclusive Clip)

Gabe Brown has got his work cut out for him when it comes to cat sitting for sister Snowbird Brown. The Alaskan Bush People star, 31, is pushed to the limit caring for his little sister’s trailer full of cats as she heads up to Alaska in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode.

“One of the big concerns with Bird going to Alaska is all the cats that she has here,” Gabe tells the camera as he struggles to feed and refill the water bowls of the many cats Bird cares for. “She’s entrusted that to me, but they’re a lot.” Not only are the cats ready to show Gabe exactly who’s in charge, but the Discovery personality also has to be extremely cautious when it comes to making sure they’re happy and healthy when Bird returns.

“The cats in here are really special,” he explains. “They’re Bird’s pride and joy – they’re practically her babies – so I’m just a little nervous, you know, a little concerned with just taking care of them. I don’t want something to happen when she’s gone and when she comes back I’m like, ‘Well we lost six.’”

The most grisly chore facing Gabe is cleaning the litterbox, which with so many cats has just been designated the shower floor. “I don’t know which is worse – the smell of the poop or the smell of whatever she has covering up the smell of the poop,” Gabe says in a choked voice after grabbing the biggest scooper he can find.

Gagging while cleaning out the dirty litter, Gabe notes “you feel [the smell] in the eyes,” declaring disgustedly, “Bird definitely owes me one for this.” Once out of the trenches, Gabe explains just how big a task the litterbox is. “This is the least glamorous part about cat sitting is scooping the litter box – in this case, the litter box for as many cats as there are is just the shower,” he tells the camera. “The shower full of you-know-what-it’s-full-of.”

Leaving the trailer for the day with the cats cared for and his sense of smell unfortunately intact, Gabe has one last challenge as one cat escapes through the door to crawl under the trailer. Will Gabe be able to keep Bird’s colony of cats cared for? Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery and is available to stream on discovery+.