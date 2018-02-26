‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast Member Gabe Brown in Hot Water After ‘V-Day’ Photo

Alaskan Bush People cast member Gabe Brown is facing some awkward accusations after a Valentine’s Day photo showed him kissing an unnamed girl to the dismay of many fans.

Gabe’s younger sister, Rain Brown, posted a photo on Instagram on Valentine’s Day in which she boasted about “third wheeling” on the sweethearts’ holiday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Third wheelin like a pro this V-Day,” she captioned the photo with hashtags like, “stay strong, “stay happy” and “third wheeling.”

The comment section though soon blew up with fans alleging the Discovery personality was cheating on other women rumored to be his girlfriends/fiancees.

Rain and brother Noah were quick to defend Gabe, however, saying he is not engaged, while Noah described him as a “one woman kind of guy.”

Rain also spoke out in November about a fan pretending to be Gabe’s girlfriend, which may be the origin of the engagement rumors.

“Please don’t listen to anything anyone says about him, he’s going though a very hard time,” Rain said in a video at the time.

Aside from infidelity accusations, a few people on the Instagram claimed that the 28-year reality personality had flirted with them over social media.

Others were quick to tell people to back out of Gabe’s romantic life, however. “Maybe they just started dating??” one commented. “Still doesn’t mean he owes a bunch of people on the internet any explanation about his private life. That’s all!”

“People assume things too quickly that’s what I don’t like,” another wrote. “She could be his girlfriend or she may not, if he wants to say, then he will, I’m personally not worried about it.”

The Browns have had a rough year after mom Ami Brown was diagnosed with lung cancer so serious she was told she only had a three percent chance of survival.

However, early this year, Ami revealed she was cancer-free.

“Ami is officially in remission and for now chemo is over,” a post on the friends of the family’s Facebook read in January. “That doesn’t mean she lied about having cancer or faked having cancer. All it simply means is that she is in remission and will be monitored by her doctors very closely.”

“Like most people dealing with cancer it is something that Ami will have to deal with for the rest of her life and to suggest anything else is irresponsible and utter nonsense.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@heroofkirkwell