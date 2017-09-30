‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Rain Brown Shares Video About ‘Reasons to Quit the Show’

The future of Alaskan Bush People is currently in question after matriarch Ami Brown’s cancer battle, and a new video from daughter Rain Brown is giving fans cause for speculation that there’s some drama behind the scenes.

Rain shared the below black-and-white video of herself singing Lady Gaga‘s song “Million Reasons.” Some of the lyrics in the song talk about “quitting the show,” so fans are wondering if there’s a deeper meaning there.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’re giving me a million reasons to let you go,” Rain sings in the clip. “You’re giving me a million reasons to quit the show.”

The clip could just be the Discovery Channel personality showing off her vocal skills to one of her favorite songs, but it could also have some subtext about the show’s future.

She captioned the video “y’all are giving me a million reasons to be happy” and added the hashtags for “stay strong” and “stay happy.”

Million reasons lady Gaga cover, y’all are giving me a million reasons to be happy 😋🌈 #stayhappy #staystrong #sing #B&W A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

This isn’t be the first time Rain’s Instagram posts have caused a stir in the Alaskan Bush People fan base.

Some viewers took issue with some of the 15-year-old’s more light-hearted Instagram posts, being as her mother was undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

The young reality TV personality brushed off the critics and carried on living her everyday teenage life.

“You wouldn’t believe the people I have had trying to make me mad and a bad person, but I just throw love their way along with a witty remark,” Rain wrote.