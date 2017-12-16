‘Alaskan Bush People’ Christmas Special Shares an Update on Ami Brown’s Condition

The Brown family received some great news on Friday night’s Alaskan Bush People Christmas special.

Ami Brown, the family matriarch, has been battling stage four lung cancer this year, forcing the family to move from their titular home down to southern California while she sought treatment at UCLA.

But Brown received some great news during the special — she’s done with cancer treatments.

“There is very single reason to be hopeful and absolutely optimistic,” Dr. Deborah Wong told Ami and Billy.

“Life is a gift,” Ami said.

The family celebrated the good news with a surprise for Ami, as the Brown children decorated their California home head-to-toe in decorations and prepared a Christmas dinner.

The Wolf Pack has already announced that they won’t be returning to Alaska, but rather moving to a new home in Colorado. Joshua “Bam Bam” shared a new photo earlier this week of a potential site of the new “Browntown,” the name they gave their family community site back at Chichagof Island.