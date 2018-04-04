‘Alaskan Bush People’ Matriarch Ami Brown Sparks Health Concerns With Cryptic Instagram Post

Did Ami Brown’s cancer return? Fans are fearing the worst after recent reports show the Alaskan Bush People family at a Los Angeles hospital.

The rumors are flamed by Ami’s 14-year-old daughter, Rain Brown, who shared a cryptic Instagram post on Easter Sunday.

“Happy Easter everybody, today is a very important day, today is the day our brother Jesus rose from his grave, I believe Easter is a reminder that even when things appear to be over, if it’s meant to be we’ll get another chance,” Rain wrote. “Miracles happen every day. We just have to believe and give the credit where it’s due, God bless everybody.”

Last week, Ami’s son, Bear Brown, shared an Instagram selfie from the UCLA Medical Center — the same hospital where Ami received chemotherapy treatments for lung cancer last year.

“Time to Escape from LA!!! (Again),” Bear wrote on Friday, adding the hashtags #losangles, #freedom, #uclamedicalcenter, #family and #bearbrown.

After ditching her wheelchair, the Facebook page Alaskan Bush People Exposed reported that Ami is now using a cane. On Saturday, the account shared a since-deleted photo of the 54-year-old with her husband, Billy Brown. The photo reportedly appeared to be taken in a hospital.

It’s unclear if Ami was in the hospital for a routine checkup or for a more concerning matter.

As previously reported, Ami made a miraculous recovery from a lung cancer diagnosis last year despite having a 3 percent chance of survival. She told PEOPLE that she’d be visiting hospitals for the rest of her life.

“I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it’s back or not. It’s going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith,” Ami said.

The alleged March hospital sighting of Ami would be in line with the timeline of three months since her last treatment, which she said was Dec. 7.

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days,” she told PEOPLE. “But I have the will to fight.” She added, “Worrying about it only makes it worse. There is hope and that hope is having faith in God. You can’t give up. I tell people be happy. Just be happy. It’s a choice. Things can be hard and you just want to curl up but you have to shine.”

It was previously reported that Ami, Bobby and several of their children had relocated to a hotel in Seattle, Washington.

“The family is currently staying at a hotel in Seattle. They have been there for a few days,” an eyewitness staying at the Brown’s same hotel told the publication.

In February, friends of the family reported on Facebook that the lung cancer for which Ami had been being treated for several months had gone into remission.

“Ami is officially in remission and for now chemo is over,” the post read. “That doesn’t mean she lied about having cancer or faked having cancer. All it simply means is that she is in remission and will be monitored by her doctors very closely.”

“Like most people dealing with cancer it is something that Ami will have to deal with for the rest of her life and to suggest anything else is irresponsible and utter nonsense.”

Previously, the Discovery family had been filming for the upcoming season in Colorado, the date of which should be announced soon. At the time, Ami was still undergoing radiation and chemotherapy in Los Angeles.