Adam Levine Allegedly Has ‘No Bad Blood’ With ‘The Voice’ Coaches After Exit

Adam Levine may be saying goodbye to The Voice after 16 seasons, but that doesn’t mean he bears any ill will against his fellow coaches.

“[Leaving the show] is something he’s been talking to [host] Carson [Daly] and the other coaches about for some time,” a source close to the Maroon 5 frontman told PEOPLE Tuesday. “It’s just time for him to leave.”

The insider added that the singer has “no bad blood” with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and even Gwen Stefani, who was announced as the replacement for Levine’s vacant coaching role.

“It’s bittersweet for everyone, but Adam is so excited that Gwen is going to take his chair,” the source added.

After announcing his exit last week, Levine took to Instagram to thank everyone who had helped make The Voice a success over the last eight years.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage,” he wrote. “First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself, ‘There’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”

He added of Shelton, with whom he has had a hilarious bromance over the years, “BLAKE F–KIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books.”

Levine added, “Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend], take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both.”

It’s clear Clarkson and Shelton aren’t taking the departure seriously either, with the American Idol alum telling Extra, “He’s been doing it for eight years — that’s a long time. He’s got a couple kids. Still has a career. Still touring. It’s a very rigorous schedule fitting everything in. It’ll be weird going to work. ‘Where’s Adam?’ But I totally get how busy it is trying to fit everything in plus having a family.”

Shelton added on social media, “Having a hard time wrapping my head around Adam not being at The Voice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet.”

He concluded with a joking jab at his longtime co-star, writing, “Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

Photo credit: Instagram/The Voice