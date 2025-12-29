ABC Reality TV Couple Weds in Laguna Beach

Bachelor in Paradise‘s Chris Conran and Alana Milne are married!

Conran, 33, and Milne, 31, who met during Season 7 of the ABC reality show four years ago, eloped on July 18 in Laguna Beach, Calif., the couple revealed on Dec. 16.

Sharing photos on Instagram of the intimate beach ceremony, attended by their beloved dog Whiskey, the couple revealed their summer nuptials in the caption, writing, “Mr & Mrs Conran 7.18.2025”

“It was truly the best day either of us could have imagined,” Milne told PEOPLE. “Incredibly low-key, deeply personal, and centered completely on our relationship. It felt like a dream come true.”

While the couple is planning on having a “big celebration” in the future, the Bachelor Nation couple noted that they wanted their wedding ceremony to be just for them.

“We wanted it to be incredibly intimate, so the day was purely about us celebrating our love and the next chapter of life we’re stepping into,” Milne told the outlet, adding of the decision to elope, “We always knew we wanted to get married on a beach, and we couldn’t imagine doing it without Whiskey. Laguna is a place we love, and it was close enough for us to drive there with him, which made it feel perfect.”

Conran and Milne announced their engagement in March 2024 on Instagram, with Conran sharing photos of the romantic candlelit Bali proposal with the caption, “My dream girl said yes to forever”

Five months into their marriage, Conran called newlywed life “the greatest blessing” he could ask for.

“I’m incredibly excited for our future and especially building a family,” he told PEOPLE. It’s only been five months married, but we’ve been together for over four years, and I’ve dreamed of the day when she becomes a mother. Alana has so much love to give, and our kids will have the world’s greatest mother. I can’t wait for our future together.”

Milne agreed that marriage has been “such a blast” so far, adding, “We’ve already seen so many different versions of each other since we met, and we keep growing and evolving together.”

“I’m looking forward to the future and everything we will continue to go through together,” she added. “He makes life better. I’m honored to be his wife, and I can’t wait to build our family and future.”