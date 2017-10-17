Here’s Why TV Fans in Two Major Cities Couldn’t Watch ‘DWTS’ Last Night

Folks around the country turned on their TVs to watch Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor on Monday night, but some instead were met with an unpleasant surprise. Those living in the cities of Nashville and Indianapolis, as well as their surrounding areas, weren’t able to watch the typical ABC programs.

Instead, ABC aired the Monday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. The games are aired on ESPN across the country, but ABC also runs the games in the local markets.

So, if your resident NFL team is playing on a Monday night, you’ll have to wait to watch the regularly scheduled programs on-demand the next day.

Despite the regional blackouts, Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor both posted solid ratings. DWTS had 9.8 million live viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, while The Good Doctor grabbed 10.9 million with a 2.1 demo rating.

Next week. Monday Night Football heads to Philadelphia where the Eagles will host the rival Washington Redskins.

