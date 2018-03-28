See Abby Lee Miller in First Photos Since Leaving Prison

The first photos of a slimmed-down Abby Lee Miller have surfaced one day after she was transferred from a California prison to a halfway house.

The Dance Moms personality was released from the Victorville federal prison on Tuesday and was sent to Residential Reentry Center in Los Angeles, where she will remain until her scheduled release date on May 25.

Miller was spotted at the center on Wednesday, where photos were snapped of the reality TV cast member standing outside in an oversized t-shirt and baggy shorts. She paired the ensemble with with calf-length socks and black slides and wore her hair in a loose updo.

The 51-year-old appeared drastically slimmer than when she entered prison in July; she has reportedly shed 100 pounds during her prison term, thanks in large part to the gastric sleeve surgery she underwent last April.

Entertainment Tonight reports that when Miller is released from incarceration, she plans to have skin removal surgery, as well as a breast lift and a tummy tuck to enhance her new figure.

While Miller is held in the halfway house, she is expected to follow a slew of strict guidelines as part of her supervised post-prison stint.

“You must refrain from any unlawful use of a controlled substance. You must submit to one drug test within 15 days of release from imprisonment and at least two periodic drug tests thereafter, as determined by the court,” read the court documents from Miller’s case, via Us Weekly. “You must cooperate in the collection of DNA as directed by the probation officer.”

She must report to the federal judicial district’s probation office within 72 hours of release, the documents outlined. Once there, Miller will receive instructions on how to report to her probation officer, as well as rules about her release, living arrangements and full-time employment.

The reality TV maven will also not be allowed to communicate with anyone known to have engaged in criminal activity, cannot be arrested and cannot “pose a risk to another person or organization.”

Miller’s supervised release agreement also details that she cannot possess any controlled substances, weapons or firearms. She must also report “any change of address within 30 days to the United States Attorney’s Office while any portion of the fine remains outstanding.”

If the guidelines are not followed, Miller could be ordered to return to prison.

The Dance Moms leader was indicted in 2015 on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud and concealment of bankruptcy assets after prosecutors claimed she hid $755,000 in income from the government and brought in $120,000 in Australian currency without reporting it. She was sentenced last May to a year in federal prison, which she began to serve in July.

Following her full release, Miller may embark on a comeback to the small screen, she teased to E! News last year.

“Someone’s already called me to be there to start saying shoot. We’re ready with cameras. We’re ready to go,” Miller said at the time.

“I think I’ll be ready to go. If worse comes to worse, I’m a good teacher. I’m good at what I do. I have an eye for detail. I can take a beginner kid that has never danced in their lives and I can teach them something or I can take a really advanced dancer and I can make them into a professional,” she added.