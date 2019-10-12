Aaron Carter Kisses Mother on the Lips in New Photo and the Internet Is Lighting Up

Aaron Carter kissed his mother on the lips during the red carpet premiere event for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition on Thursday. The kiss came a few days after Carter congratulated his mother for staying sober for 40 days. Like many of Carter’s recent actions, the kiss attracted plenty of social media comments.

Carter and his mother, Jane, walked the red carpet at Skybar in West Hollywood to celebrate the debut of the new Marriage Boot Camp episodes. Carter wore a black shirt with a black tie under a grey and blue suit coat, with black pants and shoes, reports The Daily Mail. Jane wore a full-length blue dress and carried a white handbag.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Tuesday, Carter celebrated his mother marking 40 days of sobriety.

“My mother sent me a picture updating me on her progress and I’m so proud that she is almost 40 days sober and she is truly the love of my life,” Carter wrote on Instagram. “Momma without you there would be no me. It was sad that some of my family decided to cut her off due to the disease of addiction.”

I’ve never kissed either parents on the lips — 🥥 (@216th) October 11, 2019

Cursed image — Seth Cowan (@Crystal_SethLab) October 11, 2019

Carter continued, “Something the rest of my family isn’t as knowledgeable about more than me, because I’ve been to rehab twice and I’m finally at a place where I can be there for my mother and I got her the help she needed through [The Doctors] they changed my life and my mother is the reason why I have what I have and I want all of you to know that you should never forget who introduced you to me and it was most likely allllllll the momma bears out there. [I love you mom] [sobriety] you can do it and you CAN help the ones you love as long as you help yourselves first.”

So that’s how it’s done in that family — dc (@gladtobehear) October 11, 2019

So that’s how it’s done in that family — dc (@gladtobehear) October 11, 2019

In the new episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Carter is joined by his mother and other reality stars to discuss their problems. Corey Feldman, one of the other celebrities on the show, told Us Weekly he could understand the family drama Carter finds himself in today.

“I was sitting there and it was very genuine because it was like, ‘Here’s a guy who’s saying everything that I feel.’ I get it,” Feldman said. “Mom screwed you over, used you, abused you and what have you got to show for it? You just want to feel love, right? You just want to feel love. I totally could relate. My brother, Eden, could totally relate. My wife could totally [relate]. We were all just sitting there going, ‘Aw.’”

Carter apparently did not appreciate what Feldman had to say on the show. After a trailer was released, he lashed out at Feldman on Twitter.

“Corey Feldman! You’re a f– fraud and a fake!! I’m not a push over little bitch I don’t need reality tv reality tv needs me this joker [literally] stole money using go fund me from his ‘fans’ and didn’t expose s–! Corey WE GOT AN ISSUE BRUH,” Carter tweeted.

Carter also made headlines for his new unavoidable face tattoo of Medusa. Carter told Entertainment Tonight the tattoo is meant to honor his mother.

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition debuts on Friday at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Photo credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for WE tv