’90 Day Fiance’: Tim Malcolm Weighs in on Transgender Comments From Fans

One of the most engrossing stories in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 so far involves Timothy “Tim” Malcolm of Charlotte, North Carolina and Jeniffer Taranoza of Colombia. Tim had a secret he was keeping from Jeniffer, and it was finally unveiled in last week’s episode. But before it aired, fans wildly speculated that it could be that Tim is transgender. Tim responded to the speculation in a recent Instagram Q&A session.

One fan asked Tim, “Why are you so feminine? US women like men very menly…if that’s a word!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t live my life to please strangers,” Tim replied, reports TV Shows Ace. “I have never had a problem having a girlfriend, so clearly there are some women who like men like me.

Later on, Tim said he was expecting to face hate from trolls online, but was shocked to see people suggest he was born a woman, reports The Inquisitr.

“Yes, I knew I would have haters,” he wrote. “The transgender comments were not expected.”

Another fan asked if he would describe himself as “feminine.” Tim said he would describe himself as “metro for sure,” referring to the term “metrosexual.”

During 90 Day Fiance broadcasts, many fans have taken to Twitter, suggesting Tim’s secret was that he is either gay or transgender. However, as viewers learned last week, neither was the case.

#90dayfiance I thought Tim was going to say he was transgender…😲 — monbel (@monbel_2) September 9, 2019

I really thought Tim was gonna say his secret is that he’s transgender ….. #90DayFiance — k (@kkellssss) September 9, 2019

When Tim met Jeniffer’s grandparents, he let it slip that he had been to Colombia five times before. At first, he said that was merely because Colombia is his favorite country to visit, but he eventually had to tell Jeniffer the truth. His previous girlfriend was also from Colombia and he visited the country to meet her parents. Their relationship was going well until it “just ended.”

“I went through a lot of pain with that. I didn’t want to tell Jeniffer the truth in front of her grandparents. That just wasn’t the right setting. But that relationship is in the past. And I’ve done everything I can possibly do to try to move on with my life. I hope Jeniffer sees that,” Tim told the camera.

At a restaurant, Tim showed Jeniffer a recent text he received from the ex-girlfriend as he explained the situation. She grew frustrated and threw drink at him before storming out of the restaurant.

Tim, 38, owns a custom guns business in North Carolina called Gringo Guns, while Jeniffer, 25, is a model and single mother. Their relationship was already on rocky ground before he arrived in Colombia, as Jeniffer has not been happy with Tim’s close relationship with another ex-girlfriend, Veronica Rodriguez. Tim and Veronica are so close that he is a father figure for Veronica’s 12-year-old daughter, Chloe.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: YouTube/TLC