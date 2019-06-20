’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Reportedly ‘Will Be Ok’ After Her Hospitalization

Despite her recent hospitalization for a lupus flare-up, 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is on the mend and will be alright.

The TLC reality personality had been rushed to a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday, June 19 after experiencing complications related to her lupus diagnosis, though a source close to her told In Touch Weekly that she was expected to be released within 24 hours.

“She was diagnosed with pyelonephritis,” the source told the outlet, adding that Martson is “on IV antibiotics for 24 hours and then she will be OK to go home.”

Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection where a kidney or both kidneys can become infected. In the past, Martson had been hospitalized for kidney failure as a result of a lupus flare-up.

However, the source alleged that things are looking up for Martson, who should be feeling better by today. She is expected to be released and return home, where she will continue to rest.

After reports surfaced on Wednesday of her hospitalization, a source told E! News that Martson had been “quietly dealing” with the lupus diagnosis before the hospitalization but that the “extreme stress she has been under with the fight to get the kids back has led to a massive [flare] up of her symptoms.”

“Things have been so intensely stressful for her that it’s made her sick to the point that she had to be rushed to the hospital,” the source added.

The scary incident follows three other such incidences just within the past year. The 90 Day Fiancé star, who had revealed on Instagram in November that she suffers from the autoimmune disease, had been hospitalized over Christmas due to her lupus diagnosis. She was again hospitalized in January after doctors discovered that she was in acute kidney failure.

“I will not let this beat me. know I’m strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids,” she wrote at the time. “I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers.”

Although Martson seemed to be on the mend after undergoing surgery, she was again rushed to the hospital when in February. That stay lasted more than six days.

The string of hospitalizations has come amid a difficult time for Martson, who filed for divorce from Jay Smith for the second in April. The divorce filings come after he was allegedly unfaithful.