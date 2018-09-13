’90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem Arrested for DUI

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem was reportedly arrested and charged with a DUI after being pulled over in Georgia.

According to a booking report obtained by Us Weekly, Deem, who chased her love Michael Ilesanmi to Nigeria on season two of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, was taken into police custody in Montgomery County, Georgia, on September 2 after she was pulled over for driving 60 miles per hour in an area with a 35 miles per hour speed limit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The arresting officer noted “a strong alcohol odor coming from inside the vehicle,” though Deem, 52, claimed that her backseat passenger “had been drinking and that they had just picked him up from Toombs Detention,” In Touch Weekly reports. Deem also claimed that she had stopped consuming alcohol two hours prior. However, the officer was informed by another sergeant at another police station that Deem had stated she would not drive because she had several drinks.

After failing a field sobriety test, Deem was arrested and the vehicle was turned over to the backseat passenger, who passed a field sobriety test. During the arrest and booking, Deem allegedly claimed that she was afraid of the officer, called him racist, and noted that his brother had once dated her daughter.

The TLC personality, who listed her marital status as “single” in the booking report, was charged with driving under the influence – refusal, driving without license on person and speeding in excess of maximum limits.

News of Deem’s arrest comes just days after 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava, who appeared on season four of the popular TLC series and married Anfisa Arkhipchenko, was sentenced to 2-and-a-half-years in prison.

Nava’s sentenced stemmed from a February arrest in which officers discovered 293 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car. The TLC personality had claimed in a video before trial that there was “a lot of profiling going on” that led to his arrest and that he had not given the officer permission to search his car.

Nava claimed that the incident originally had him “looking at around 24 years” in prison, but his lawyer “was able to work out a plea agreement and I got the charges dropped and I ended up pleading to a class 4 felony in Arizona.”

Nava, whose lengthy sentence was in part due to two previous convictions for cultivation of marijuana, had previously been found guilty for drug trafficking in a separate incident.