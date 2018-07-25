’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paola Expecting First Child With Husband Russ Mayfield

There is a baby on the way for 90 Day Fiancé stars Paola and husband Russ Mayfield.

Paola and Russ Mayfield are taking their whirlwind relationship to the next level and proving that they can live happily ever after, with the couple announcing on Wednesday that they are expecting their first child together.

We‘re thrilled to announce that we have a baby on the way We cannot express the amount of joy we have in our hearts for our expecting baby This chapter will bring more hopes & dreams that we will ever imagine. So much happiness is on the way! @pao8705 #russandpao #babymakesthree pic.twitter.com/UP42palBZa — Russ Mayfield (@RustyNail624) July 25, 2018

"We are thrilled to announce that we have a little one on the way! So much to prepare for and the cravings have started for the both of us. I cannot express the amount of joy I have in my heart for our expecting baby. I believe this new chapter will bring more hopes and dreams that we will ever imagine. So much happiness is on the way!" Mayfield wrote on Twitter alongside a photo showing himself reading a Dad's Guide to Pregnancy for Dummies book while wife Paolo satiated her pregnancy cravings with a host of different foods.

The couple went on to tell Us Weekly that they are ready for the new adventure and big commitment.

"This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can't believe we are going to be parents — we are already so in love with our baby," they said. "We are ready for this new adventure and we know it will bring us closer together. God has blessed us again, and this time, we are going as strong as our baby's heartbeat!"

The couple's pregnancy announcement comes after they revealed during an episode of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After that they had suffered a miscarriage shortly after learning that they were expecting.

"Let me explain. After four years, we're thinking about having a baby, but I went to the doctor and it's not easy for me to have a baby because of the blood type I have," Paola said during an episode, going on to reveal that she had suffered a miscarriage. "A couple of weeks before traveling to Colombia, I found out pregnant. And two days after had to go to the emergency room and I had miscarriage. The happiness I felt when I found out I was pregnant was happiness I've been looking for my whole life."

Paola's doctor later explained that she had miscarried due to a rare combination of having type O-negative blood that was also Rh-negative, giving the couple hope that with proper care and treatment, Rh incompatibility could be prevented for future pregnancies.