‘90 Day Fiance’: Mursel Faces Anna’s Family in Awkward Moment and Fans Can’t Believe It

Murcel found himself in a sticky situation on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance as he finally met Anna’s kids and mother.

The two’s relationship is already somewhat confusing as the two speak two different languages and the only way for them to communicate is through a translator app, but it ran into some rough waters when Murcel met her family.

I really dont think Anna and Murcel are going to make it. #90Dayfiance — Shelby VanHouten (@VanhoutenShelby) November 11, 2019

Right off the bat, Anna’s oldest son shares with his mom that he is not going to welcome him into the family. There’s also an awkward interaction as the sometimes no-boundaries Murcel goes for a cheek-to-cheek hug with her kids, which is not appreciated by them.

Her kids don’t seem to be too fond of Murcel after their first encounter.

Ok. Anna’s oldest son says he refuses to get to know Murcel or incorporate him because he’s not a part of the family. That’s a terrible attitude. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Qpgp3D98qM — Caroline Navarro (@LiveInLoveLight) November 11, 2019

Making matters worse is Anna’s mother, Charlene, who goes on the attack of Mursel after discovering that Murcel has not told his family that his fiance has kids in the states. The reason for him witholding this information is a cultural difference.

“Ask Murcel why don’t you want your family to know about my grandchildren,” Charlene told her grandson to type.

It’s then said by Murcel that it’s unacceptable in Turkey. Anna tells her mother that’s why he is moving here and not vice versa, to which her mother slightly freaks out as she learns her daugther was asked to leave her children.

“He asked you to leave your sons, what kind of guy does that,” Charlene questions her daughter.

Charlene also makes a quip after seeing her daughter asking Murcel for permission to get an alcoholic beverage, which is another issue with his Muslim culture. She has her grandson right on the app, “Please don’t stone my daughter!”

Murcel just called Americans that drink, fat. Pretty bold move to say that in front of Anna’s mom. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/1Il64jIBEs — Steven Preston Garcia (@Sgarcia81) November 11, 2019

The squabble between the family and Murcel sets up for what should an eventful season for the couple. It seems like Murcel has a long way to go to get on the good side of Anna’s family.

90 Day Fiance will air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.