’90 Day Fiance’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Trial Postponed in Favor of Plea Deal

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s assault trial has been postponed in favor of a plea deal.

According to The Blast, Lima was scheduled to appear in court on April 4 for the beginning of her trial related to a January domestic battery charge that she was slapped with after a fight with now-ex husband Colt Johnson. However, she did not show up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Court records reveal that Lima’s attorney requested a continuance so that they could work with prosecutors on a potential plea deal. A new hearing has been set for May.

The trial postponement comes just a week after Lima and Johnson’s divorce was finalized. Johnson’s lawyer Shawanna L. Johnson issued a statement saying, “Colt Johnson and Larissa dos Santos Lima have settled their divorce.”

“The motion has been taken off the calendar and an agreement has been reached. Lawyers are in the process of finalizing the written stipulation to sign and submit to the judge,” the statement added. “[The] matter was settled amicably between the parties and each party will walk away and bear their own costs and fees … [Colt] wishes Larissa the best in her future endeavors.”

The same day, Lima posted on Instagram about how excitement she was to start a new chapter of her life.

“Yesterday was one year of my arrival in the United States,” the 32-year-old reality TV star wrote in the post’s caption. “I learned a lot in the past one year, made mistakes but in the end I’m just grateful for everything. 90 day fiancé was a great experience.”

“I love that I connect with people that always support me,” she added, then going onto list a number of people who have shown her support. ” I can’t just mention one but they know how much I care.”

“I never forgot that my ‘dream’ was juts do to CVS [sic] and buy Maybelline or visit Walmart[.] Well, now my dream is a biggie house with a pool, thankfully I’ll get it with my own strength,” Lima concluded her post.

Johnson does not appear to have issued any public comments on Lima’s assault trial.