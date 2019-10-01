’90 Day Fiance’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s Ex Responds to Harassment Accusation

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima‘s ex, Eric Nichols, is calling her out after filing a police report against him alleging harassment, as first reported by The Blast. After announcing her relationship of just a few months had come to an end earlier this month, the TLC personality accused her former beau of refusing to leave her alone.

A source close to Dos Santos Lima told Us Weekly Monday, “Larissa doesn’t want to speak about it anymore because she wants Eric to go away and doesn’t want to give him the fame he’s thirsty for. Eric gave out her number to other women, and they were calling and texting and harassing her nonstop, so she changed her number last week.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nichols, meanwhile, released a lengthy statement to the outlet denying the accusations against him, starting, “I’m not surprised my ex made up something to file a police report against me to get my attention. I went on about my own business leaving town, then received texts from her about a bunch of nonsense that is an essay long.”

He alleged that his ex’s “big bad pal Carmen” must be behind the initial police report.

“She’s the mastermind manipulator who filled Larissa head with confusion and suggestions of leaving me for men with money,” Nichols claimed. “That would be like taking dating advice from someone who jumped into a toxic marriage and never dated, unless this person knows about dating men with money on the side of her marriage. Police have not contacted me in any way, whatsoever, and I am not sweating any of this due to my track record of a clean record, stellar credit and buying a home on my own. Facts. The last time my ex and I spoke directly, in which to me responding to her, was the day before the breakup.”

The TLC personality announced her relationship was over on Sept. 11 with an Instagram post. “After 8 months of being Erickee’s girlfriend I have to tell my followers that we have decided to break up and go our separate way (sic),” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “There is no hard feelings or regrettes, but I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be.”

“I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in relationship with Erickee but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars,” she added. “I not sure what will come of the future but I am excited for it. I look forward to this time in my life as a reflection on my personal dreamees and goals I set to do.”

Photo credit: Getty / Bryan Steffy