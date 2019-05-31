’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Breaks Silence on Domestic Battery Case Ruling

After a ruling in Larissa Dos Santos’ domestic battery case was reached Thursday, the 90 Day Fiancé star shared some mixed messages when it came to her future legally.

In the case of her alleged assault of ex-husband Colt Johnson, The Blast reported her attorneys managed to negotiate a plea reduction to disorderly conduct, requiring her to complete community service and pay fines before her legal issues are completely closed.

Following the ruling, Dos Santos Lima posted on her Instagram Story, “Friends don’t believe in fakes, my case was PAUSED has no ‘guilty’ or ‘no guilty’ …and I’ll follow the program the court give [sic] me in the end won’t be domestic violence.”

She continued, “This [is] all can I say about the case, who has real info and can speak about don’t make fakes to make you guys confuse (sic).”

While some of her followers were confused by her supposed claim that a verdict had not been reached in her claim, the TLC star also shared a post from a well-wisher that appeared closer to initial reports.

“Congratulations on the deal to my friend Lari!!!” the post read. “Not guilt. She stays in America!!! Haters having a heart attack today hahha…”

In a clarifying statement, Dos Santos Lima’s lawyer told Us Weekly: “Everything went according to plan. The judge accepted the negotiations to reduce her case down to a disorderly conduct upon successful completion of her requirements.”

He added, “After consulting with her immigration attorney, this negotiation will not impede her ability to obtain citizenship.”

Dos Santos Lima was accused of attacking her now ex-husband Johnson after her January arrest by Las Vegas Police, claiming on social media that a fight had broken out when Johnson bought a pornographic movie. Johnson, meanwhile, alleged that his then-wife was the aggressor, showing police his bloodied lip and teeth.

The two are currently featured on the ongoing season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC