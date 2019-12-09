’90 Day Fiance’: Emily Questions Future With Sasha and Fans Are Chiming In

Things aren’t getting any easier for Emily and Sasha on 90 Day Fiance. On Sunday’s episode, Sasha is finally heading into the states to begin his life with Emily and their newborn in her home country. Except, Emily is growing concerned about his true intentions. She notices that Sasha may have packed a little too light for her liking, pointing out to him that he only has “three shirts” when he makes the move.

“It looks kinda weird,” she said. “You just look like you could pack up and leave any time.”

Sasha supported his decision to pack light by referencing that it’s summertime in America and that “a couple few shirts and a couple few shorts will be enough.”

Emily just now realizing that Sasha doesn’t want to go to America like come on it’s pretty obvious there it’s time you face reality!! 😂 #90DayFiance — Chelsea Anderson.♥️ (@ChelseaAMusic) December 9, 2019

She continues to worry about the situation when speaking to the camera in her interview, saying that “it’s worrying me because I don’t know what’s going on in his brain right now.” She never gets a straight answer from him after pointing out his luggage, or lack thereof, and thus continues to grow nervous about how committed he truly is.

“Emily sees no issue with the fact that this man was married 2 times, left each wife after they had a baby, and has no problem moving to a completely different country and leaving his 2 other kids behind,” one user wrote on Twitter.

This comes after the previous episode caught back up with the couple following the birth of David. In it, Emily opened up about how the two have handled parenting responsibilities, which mainly consists of her being a mother and Sasha hardly being around.

Emily if you are making these assumptions you know something isn’t right with this guy #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/BMtkRSNwWs — Judge Judy (@ilenesreality) December 9, 2019

“One of the reasons I wanted to have him in Russia… I wanted Sasha to bond with him,” she said to the camera. “I wanted David to know his father but, you know… Sasha maybe spends five hours a week max with him.”

The issue further added worries over the couple’s outlook as Sasha has already displayed some of the red flags from his previous relationships.

90 Day Fiance airs on TLC at 8 p.m. ET on Sundays.