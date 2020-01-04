’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Reveal Sex of First Baby

90 Day Fiance stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik announced the sex of their first baby, due in May. Loren revealed on Instagram that they are expecting a baby boy, along with pictures from a gender reveal party. In one photo, the two were showed in blue confetti as they celebrated the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loren Brovarnik (@lorenbrovarnik) on Jan 2, 2020 at 7:59am PST

“Our first [family] pic of 2020 brings us so much joy because today is the day we officially share that BabyBrov is a BOY!” Loren wrote on Instagram. “We were a smidge surprised needless to say, but we wouldn’t have it any other way! And we just can’t wait to meet our son this May!”

Loren included the hashtags “team Bravarnik,” “baby Brov,” “May 2020,” “boy mom,” “let the balagan begin” and “blessed.”

Alex also shared photos from the reveal party and celebrated the news in his caption.

“Loren was I bit shocked but I knew it,” he wrote. “Needless to say we wouldn’t have it any other way! We can’t wait to meet our son this May!”

The Brovarniks were featured in 90 Day Fiance Season 3 and met when Loren visited Israel on her Birthright trip. Loren is originally from New York, while Alexei is from Ukraine. In October 2019, they told Us Weekly they were expecting their first child together. The two now live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know [personally] announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn,” Koren, 31, told the magazine. “I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”

“I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time,” Alexei, 31, added.

Loren has been keeping fans up to date on her pregnancy on Instagram, and admitted in November that it was not easy.

“It has NOT been easy,” Loren told a fan who wondered how the pregnancy was going. “Morning, day and night sickness. Nonstop nausea and constant migraines. Acne and changes I can’t control. I’m allergic to ginger, so can’t eat that. BUT I’m taking it one day at a time! Easy yoga, eating whatever I can that comforts me. And remembering that it’s for BabyBrov! That keeps me going.”

Loren also told Us Weekly the first trimester was not easy for her.

“[Alexei] was and is an amazing support system,” she added. “We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this spring!”

The Bivarniks also appeared in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Seasons 1 and 2. They also took part in 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, a spin-off featuring former 90 Day Fiance castmembers delivering commentary on new episodes from the other spin-offs.