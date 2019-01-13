’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Colt Johnson, Larissa Dos Santos Lima Slam Each Other After Divorcing Filing

90 Day Fiance stars Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima took to Instagram Saturday to exchange barbs, a day after Johnson filed for divorce and two days after a domestic violence incident between the couple.

Dos Santos Lima, 32, posted a long message on her Instagram Story, in which she thanked fans for donating to her GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her attorneys fees. In the end, she vowed the “truth will come out.”

“It was extremely important for me because I have no income at this moment, once I can’t legally work yet and I can’t start my business. I also never had access or any control of the money we made on the show and with the cameos,” Dos Santos Lima wrote. “They did buy to me some girl stuff so I could use on the show. Also, I want to thank everyone who [took] time to investigate the domestic violence episode and found a ‘history of long nails.’ The truth will come out. I’m in peace.”

The “history of long fingernails” comment refers to how fans shared photos of Johnson apparently with longer fingernails to suggest he cut them after their altercation, notes Us Weekly.

Afterwards, Johnson took to his own now-deleted Instagram page, where he listed all the items he claims he bought for Dos Santos Lima during their relationship. He claims she arrived in the U.S. with “literally nothing.”

“The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her,” Johnson wrote, alongside a photo of garbage bags and boxes. “On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America. Over the course of months I continued to provide for her, gave her shelter, food, and supported her wants and dreams. When she wanted a dress or makeup I bought it for her. When she wanted to take ESL classes I found a class for her and drove her. When she wanted to go to a gym I took her to every gym in town and eventually she joined two gyms simultaneously. When she needed a doctor, lawyer, therapist I would always do what I could for her.”

Johnson, 33, said his “sole mission” since she arrived in the U.S. was to “see that she was happy, taken care for and nurtured.”

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima married in June 2018, a few days after she was arrested for domestic violence. She was arrested again in November, but the charges in both cases were dismissed. Throughout December, they were at the center of a cheating scandal that played out on social media.

On Thursday night, the couple got into a brawl at their Las Vegas home, leaving Johnson allegedly with a “swollen lip” and “bloodied” gums and teeth. Dos Santos Limas claimed she was also left bruised, but Las Vegas police said her injuries were not consistent with her side of the story.

“After cleaning her off, officers determined that the cuts were not consistent with the kind of bleeding she was claiming,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera told Us Weekly. “She also has scratches on her abdomen, but those injuries were also not consistent with the length of [Johnson’s] fingernails.”

Dos Santos Lima is due back in court on Feb. 12, the reality TV star wrote on Instagram.

Us Weekly later reported that Johnson filed for divorce Friday. Johnson’s mother, Debra Johnson, reportedly paid for the filing.

90 Day Fiance airs on TLC at 8 p.m. ET Sundays.