’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’: Did Tom Propose to Darcey?

After spending three weeks with Tom Brooks, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Darcey Silva hoped they would be engaged by now. Tom finally gave her something in a small black box, once he admitted he does love Darcey, but it was not exactly an engagement ring. It was a huge sigh of relief for Darcey, who was previously on the show with ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester in Season 1.

Ever since Darcey arrived in London to meet Tom in person for the first time, things have not gone how she hoped. She believed that Tom was ready to propose almost the moment she landed, but over time, she learned that was not the case. Tom is a guy who likes to have a little fun, even dancing with other women.

In last week’s episode, Darcey was horrified to see Tom dance with different women while Darcey and his sister looked on. Tom’s sister told Darcey she really needed to know if Tom was serious about the relationship.

Darcey asked Tom if they were “exclusive,” which puzzled Tom. He was taken aback because Darcey thought just because he danced with other women, that meant he wasn’t serious about them together. Tom did ease Darcey’s concerns and told her they are exclusive now before kissing her.

The next stage for Darcey was waiting for Tom to say he loves her. Tom took Darcey out for a romantic evening, setting the stage for the moment. Darcey said she loves him, and Tom reciprocated.

“I do love you. I’ve always loved you. I’m actually in love with you,” Tom revealed. “I actually have something I’d like to give.”

Tom then pulled out a box and… it was a key to his house! It was not an engagement ring, much to Darcey’s shock.

“Maybe you wanted an engagement ring… I think there’s one on the horizon,” Tom said. “But here and now is not the right place.”

“I understand,” Darcey muttered.

“I’m not quite sure what our future holds, but, you know, that means I’d like to see where it will go,” Tom said.

Tom later said the key is a promise to always be there for her and he will be.

“Craziness aside, she’s the most wonderful, genuine person,” Tom told TLC. “She’s got a heart of gold. She makes me want to be a better person and I’m happy that I do finally know that I love her.”

Darcey told the camera she was optimistic about her future with Tom, but she has to go back to the U.S. and she knows how hard long-distance relationships are.

“I really do believe that we’re meant to be together,” Darcey added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 was filmed months ago, but both Tom and Darcey have been good at keeping their current relationship status a secret to not spoil it for viewers. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 16, Darcey hinted that she and Tom might have split.

“You know what, it’s to be determined, you guys are gonna have to wait and see,” Darcey told ET. “But on that journey of love, I take risks and I am so proud of it. I will always follow my heart and, you know what, I’m grateful. I’m grateful for the energy that I bring to relationships and opening my heart. It’s a positive thing in my end, so, we’ll see what happens.”

When asked if she thought Tom made her feel like a fool, Darcey replied, “I wouldn’t say that he has, maybe at times.”

Even if the relationship for Tom did not work out, Darcey told ET she will never stop looking for love.

“I’m 45, guys. I’ve had two kids, I’ve been divorced, I’ve been through many relationships … I’m not giving up, no matter what. I’m going to keep fighting,” she said. “Love is on my heart always. But you know what, I’ll lean back and we’ll see what happens.”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

