’90 Day Fiance’: Did Ashley Martson Just Confirm a Split From Jay Smith?

There may be trouble in paradise for 90 Day Fiancé couple Ashley Martson and Jay Smith.

Martson and Smith, arguably one of the most highly publicized couples to ever grace the TLC series, are making headlines once again, this time after Martson seemingly confirmed that she and her husband have called it quits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Speculation that their romance was once again off was sparked on Wednesday, April 17 after Martson not so subtly alluded to a potential break in her relationship while taking part in a fan Q&A on her Instagram Story.

“It’s all fun [and] games until you’re a– gets deported,” she wrote on her Story, tagging Smith. “Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license! Bye Felicia Cancelled.”

The statement prompted a flood of questions from curious fans eager to know if Martson and Jay were still together.

When one fan asked her if she and Jay would have children, she replied “Hell No,” but the real meat of the theory came after a fan asked whether fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s claims of Martson being single were true.

“We must not go against what the Queen says. I don’t want to die today,” Martson responded, referring to Lima’s scene in the TLC series where she shouted “hat whoever went against the queen would die.”

This is far from the first time that the reality TV couple has caused speculation that their romance was in turmoil. After Martson caught her husband in the midst of a cheating scandal – he was messaging women on dating apps – many speculated that they were headed for divorce.

Though things seemed to smooth over after Smith rushed to his wife’s bedside while she was in the hospital due to complication related to her lupus diagnosis, in late January it had been reported that Martson had filed for divorce. Days later, however, she withdrew the filing.

In mid-February, while in the midst of a heated scuffle with the series that made her a reality TV sensation, Martson broke her NDA and stated that she and Smith had “never separated.”

“Since I’m such a ‘money-hungry scammer,’ I’m breaking the NDA and surprise: Jay and I have never separated since the day we were married,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Breaking the NDA means I won’t be paid a dime for future shows. We were made to act as if our relationship was no longer active.”

She went on to explain that she and Smith had been “asked to be very deceptive about many things during our run with the show,” and that they had “been asked (and agreed for some time) to fake our relationship by not posting anything that makes us appear that we are together.”

Martson and Smith are set to appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which is set to premiere on TLC on Sunday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET.