4 Canceled Bravo Shows We Still Miss

Believe it or not, some of Bravo’s most popular shows are not The Real Housewives franchises. There have been spinoffs and other ideas brought to fans over the years that have come and gone.

Many of the fan-favorites went after just one or two seasons. Here are four Bravo shows we would have loved to see remain on air.

Southern Charm: NOLA

Who doesn’t love the Big Easy? The cast also had genuine relationships with one another on Southern Charm: New Orleans. Storylines and relationships didn’t seem forced. Unfortunately, we only received two seasons.

Apparently, the show was axed due to low viewership. But people have wondered what happened to the cast since. The biggest attractions, Tamica Lee and Reagan Charleston have had major life changes. Lee has since left her longtime on-air morning show host job and appeared as a host on a dating series on OWN. She remains an in-demand host. Charleston went through her second divorce after welcoming two children.

Porsha’s Family Matters

What The Real Housewives of Atlanta standout thought would transition into a successful spinoff proved to be a flop, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t potential for more. Porsha’s Family Matters was intended to showcase Williams and her then-fiance, Simon Guobadia, blending their families as she co-parents with her ex-fiance whom she recently split from, Dennis McKinley. Messy.

Her new relationship with Guobadia was controversial due to Guobadia being the estranged husband of her former cast member, Falynn Pina. Williams wanted to use the show as damage control, but it backfired, with fans believing she was using her new relationship to get back at McKinley. She was also accused of treating her family poorly and starting a major physical altercation between her and McKinley’s family, then playing the victim.

The show was canceled after seven episodes, and she didn’t return to RHOA, seemingly to avoid questions about Family Matters. While she’s back on the latter amid her divorce from Guobadia, there’s a lot of unanswered questions. Continuing Porsha’s Family Matters gives a better platform, without an ensemble as RHOA, for fans to fill in the holes.

Chef Roble & Co.

A chef to the stars, and close friends of many Bravolebrites, Chef Roble’s show centered on his Brooklyn-based catering company. The show was canceled after two seasons, but there was much left to be desired.

In addition to his delicious recipes, his star-studded life was entertaining. He actually introduced Kenya Moore to her ex-husband, Marc Daly. It would have been nice to delve more into his personal life and see more of his interactions with his celebrity friends, and business expansion.

Kandi and the Gang

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen once called Kandi Burruss the most business-savvy Real Housewife out of any franchise. Watching her run her popular Atlanta eatery, Old Lady Gang, and the inner workings of her staff and their drama was beyond entertaining. Burruss has so many different businesses in various industries, it’s good to see how she’s able to juggle so many successful things. On top of that, she had a colorful staff with dramatic storylines. Unfortunately, Bravo didn’t see fit for the show to return for a second season.

The idea for the restaurant and its launch was showcased during Seasons 7-9 on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, so having a spotlight on the show was also a different concept for a Bravo series. It’s interesting that Lisa Vanderpump has been able to have her VPR spinoffs centered on her restaurants, but not Burruss, for whatever reason.

Burruss was disappointed in the show’s cancellation. “Definitely, it is not returning,” Burruss said when asked by a fan if her spinoff was coming back during an Amazon Live broadcast. “Bravo is not bringing it back. So sad and I am super upset about it.”